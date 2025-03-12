7,945 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

