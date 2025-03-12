ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock remained flat at C$59.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.68. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.70.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

