Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.99 and last traded at $98.81. 8,883,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,182,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

