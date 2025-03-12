AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $94,720,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $60,526,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 483,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after acquiring an additional 370,906 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

