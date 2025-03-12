AGF Management Ltd. Has $25.29 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $323.33 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.50.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

