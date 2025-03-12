Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Jacob Suen Sells 12,093 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $58,651.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,495.15. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airgain Trading Up 8.7 %

Airgain stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airgain by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

