Alastair Miller Purchases 29,359 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Miller acquired 29,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($25,846.87).

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NRR stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 549,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.33. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £326.80 million, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 728.99%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NewRiver REIT

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.