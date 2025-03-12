AlphaQuest LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $339.77.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

