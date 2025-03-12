Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MO opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

