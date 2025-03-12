American Bank Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
American Bank Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.
About American Bank
