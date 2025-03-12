Amundi Acquires 36,299 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.84% of Teleflex worth $69,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

