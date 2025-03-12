Amundi Sells 2,059,358 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059,358 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.20% of Carnival Co. & worth $55,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.0 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.