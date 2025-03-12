Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM) Insider Christina Lampe-Onnerud Sells 49,901 Shares

Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM – Get Free Report) insider Christina Lampe-Onnerud sold 49,901 shares of Arcadium Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.33 ($5.87), for a total value of A$465,576.33 ($292,815.30).

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

