Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM) Insider Christina Lampe-Onnerud Sells 49,901 Shares

Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM – Get Free Report) insider Christina Lampe-Onnerud sold 49,901 shares of Arcadium Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.33 ($5.87), for a total value of A$465,576.33 ($292,815.30).
Arcadium Lithium Price Performance
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
