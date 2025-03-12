Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Aumann Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aumann has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.
Aumann Company Profile
