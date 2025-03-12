Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Aumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aumann has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

