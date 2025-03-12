Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $104.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $104,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

