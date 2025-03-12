Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $414.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.27 and its 200 day moving average is $430.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

