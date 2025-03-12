Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

