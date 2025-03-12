Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,325,000 after buying an additional 552,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,997,000 after buying an additional 557,492 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of CL opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

