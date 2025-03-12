Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Spectral AI worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of Spectral AI stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

