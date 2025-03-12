Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,374,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,231. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $454.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.39 and its 200 day moving average is $455.16.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

