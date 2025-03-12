Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

