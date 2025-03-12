Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.0 %

PSX stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

