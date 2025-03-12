Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 143.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.02. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,038.68. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $416,153.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,651.02. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,532. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

