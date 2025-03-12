Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,867 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 53.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. BNP Paribas began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

STM opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.