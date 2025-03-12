Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 50 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,405,000 after acquiring an additional 181,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,990.11 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,952.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

