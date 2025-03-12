Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $79,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDY. Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

