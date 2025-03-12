Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 668,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 232,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

