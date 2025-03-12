Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

Beauty Health Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 649,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

