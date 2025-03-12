Best Defense Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Boeing, Citigroup, General Electric, Celestica, Lockheed Martin, Teradyne, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in producing and supplying military technology, weaponry, and related services, typically for government and defense agencies. These stocks are often influenced by government defense spending, geopolitical tensions, and national security priorities, making them a unique segment within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. 3,682,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,129,107. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,817. General Electric has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Celestica has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.46 and a 200-day moving average of $520.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,487. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.75. The company had a trading volume of 823,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,781. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

