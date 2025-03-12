Best Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that focus on the production, development, or application of hydrogen technology for energy generation and storage. These companies are typically involved in research and development of fuel cells, hydrogen infrastructure, and related technologies, positioning them within the growing clean and alternative energy sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $475.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.18. The company had a trading volume of 882,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,854. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 2,923,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,283. BP has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Read More