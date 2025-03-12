Best Oil Stocks Worth Watching – March 11th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, GE Vernova, and Chevron are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are often seen as a gauge of the energy sector’s health, with their value closely tied to global oil prices and market demand for energy resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $22.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $806.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,270. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.72 and a 200 day moving average of $985.64. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 8,624,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,815. The firm has a market cap of $406.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $12.45 on Tuesday, hitting $282.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,022. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.18. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. 4,238,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,882. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Recommended Stories