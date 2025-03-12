BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 8,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,357. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

