BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BKT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 8,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,357. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.
About BlackRock Income Trust
