Cadence Bank (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 1st

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

