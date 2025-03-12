Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,036,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

