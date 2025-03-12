Cascade Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

