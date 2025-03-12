Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

TSE CVE traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,875. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.42 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00. Insiders purchased a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $656,738 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

