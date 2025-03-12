China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 2,857.6% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 322,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYD shares. Greenridge Global cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

