Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $44,777,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.