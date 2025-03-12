Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 490 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,657,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

