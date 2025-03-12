Clarkson (LON:CKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,539.50 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,249.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,919.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

