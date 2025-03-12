Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 24,586 shares.The stock last traded at $124.52 and had previously closed at $131.86.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

