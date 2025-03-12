Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550,022 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $489,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

