Contrasting Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smart for Life and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. Given Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) is more favorable than Smart for Life.

This table compares Smart for Life and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $11.11 million 0.00 -$22.68 million N/A N/A Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $26.01 million 1.09 N/A N/A N/A

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Summary

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

