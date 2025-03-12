Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $23,358,000.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RQI opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
