DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RumbleOn stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,913. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RumbleOn by 46,928.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleOn by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleOn by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleOn by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

