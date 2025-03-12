Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,503,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $355.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.67 and a 200 day moving average of $354.89. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

