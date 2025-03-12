Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.86. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.