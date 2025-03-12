Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 202642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.