Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAS stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

