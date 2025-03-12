Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 298,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,591,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

